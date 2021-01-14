FREE PODCAST 1/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Impact Hard to Kill expectations, change in Impact Wrestling’s commentary, MLW, AEW, Jericho, more (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show looking at the change in Impact Wrestling’s commentary team, with Matt Striker joining the company. They then transition into the AEW/Impact relationship and where it could go after Hard to Kill, plus thoughts on the Darby Allin-Brian Cage main event, MLW, almost every segment on AEW, Chris Jericho’s weird week where he said he had COVID and we found out about a large presidential donation he made, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO