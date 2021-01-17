News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/16 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + Smackdown Ratings: Raw review and News Update on fallout from Edge-Lita “Live Sex Show” on Raw, Sting conference call, Batista, Angle, Dawn Marie, Styles, more (73 min)

January 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to two Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago today plus a look at Smackdown’s overnight ratings from last night. The 15 years ago Hotlines cover these topics:

•Jan. 11, 2006 episode which covers the backlash from Monday’s sex skit, notes on the Raw ratings, an update on Edge-Lita, Dawn Marie suing WWE, reaction to the Sting conference call, Joey Styles taking heat, Batista’s reaction to the injury, Angle’s options as champ, and more.

•Jan. 16, 2006 episode which features Keller’s segment-by-segment thoughts on the Jan. 16 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

