NXT HITS & MISSES 1/27: Balor & KOR vs. Lorcan & Burch, Curt Stallion & Legado Feud, Kruiserweight Kross, Swerve vs. Reed, The Women’s Title Scene, The Dusty Classic, more.

Dusty Cup – MSK vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick

Regardless of the outcome, I would have wound up somewhat disappointed. I could make a case for both teams to advance in the Dusty Classic. Dain & Maverick have earned their spot after being increasingly entertaining over the months. MSK are brand new to the roster, they shouldn’t be eating a big loss just yet. Wes Lee & Nash Carter have great chemistry together and work very well as a team. The announce team came off a little too strong in trying to get them over, I feel. It’s a nitpick and I know I’ve been asking to learn more about MSK, but they sounded way too forced and scripted.

With MSK’s win, we will undoubtedly learn more about them as time goes on and see how far they can last in the Classic. Drake & Maverick. The match itself was nothing to write home about, but a solid tag match nonetheless.

Verdict: HIT

Curt Stallion Sit Down

Stallion sat down with McKenzie Mitchell to essentially let us know more about who he is. Apparently, he is every single country western song rolled into one. His delivery in this segment was really good, though the gimmick itself isn’t my cup of tea.

Verdict: HIT

Dusty Cup – Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

If you looked up “underdogs” in the dictionary during this show, you’d see the portraits of Aliyah & Kamea. While both women are talented in their own right, did we really think that Kai & Gonzalez would eat a loss by two competitors rarely seen on TV?

That said, I have to give Kamea & Aliyah credit. They looked like they belonged in the ring with Kai & Gonzalez and sold very well. Their tag offense was also more cohesive than I expected.

The match seemed to go on a little too long for my liking. Unless they were trying to give Kamea & Aliyah some TV time before building them up, they could have achieved the same goal in a little less time. However, I’ll never complain too much when we get solid women’s wrestling on the show.

Verdict: HIT

The Way Backstage Segment

Johnny Gargano, Candice LaRae, Indi Hartwell & Austin Theory continue to impress week after week. This segment hyped the women’s participation in their Dusty Classic as well as got the audience thinking about Kushida vs. Gargano. They’re treating Kushida’s name like its cursed, which is a hilarious touch. Dexter Lumis was shown in the background after all of them walked away.

Verdict: HIT

Scarlett Reads Tarot Cards

A brief vignette for Karrion Kross and Scarlett where she gave a monologue while reading tarot cards. It was a relatively short segment with a generic message, anyone to get in his way will fall and pray. Very well executed, in my opinion. It hits ‘just campy enough’ without making my eyes roll.

Verdict: HIT

Tyler Rust w/ Malcolm Bivens vs. The Other Guy (Daniel Garcia?)

As far as I am aware, they did not give us a name for Rust’s competitor in this match as an on screen graphic. But I believe that this is indie talent to the roster, Daniel Garcia. The announce team also seemed to refer to him as “Rios” or something to that effect.

Rust lost his match last week and Bivens was looking to build him back up this week with an easier opponent. This was not nearly as easy as it should have been. Squash matches against unnamed opponents usually last seconds not minutes. And you usually don’t look weak while putting them away. I’m digging this story where Bivens wants to start him small, yet Rust wants to take on competitors that he doesn’t have any business facing.

Verdict: HIT



Balor & KOR Meet Backstage

The two unlikely partners met backstage and essentially just awkwardly stared each other down while delivering lines every few seconds. It almost seemed like two awkward teenagers who “hated” one another publicly, but wanted secretly make out behind the bushes. Really weird vibes here.

Verdict: MISS

Dusty Cup – Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida & Leon Ruff

When the weakest link in a matchup is the talented Leon Ruff, you know you’re in for a good time. All four men in this matchup are incredible competitors and put on a heck of a performance tonight. However, there was only one team that really made sense to win here – GYV. They seemed to be on a trajectory for the NXT Tag Titles pre-pandemic when they were stuck overseas for the majority of the year. They’re my pick to go all the way in the Classic.

Theory & Gargano look to continue their feud with Ruff & Kushida, as they ambushed them after their loss. Dexter Lumis also appeared in the crowd to spook Gargano. Perhaps Lumis will also be a part of this North American title feud.

Verdict: HIT

Curt Stallion Attacked, Cruiserweight Title Match Cancelled

Stallion was attacked backstage and named Legado as the attackers. Regal bust into Legado’s dressing room berating the trio and demanded Escobar put his title on the line. As Legado was getting ready to leave, they found a tarot card. Kross going for the NXT Cruiserweight title?!

Verdict: HIT

Toni Storm Calls Out The NXT Women’s Champion

Storm delivered one of the best promos that I’ve seen her give tonight, calling out Io Shirai while listing off all of the reasons she deserved a title shot. While I think Storm is destined to be a star within WWE, her in-ring work hasn’t impressed me as of late. Shirai stood tall after the fight until Mercedes Martinez took her out from behind and held up the NXT Title. I’m on board with making this a triple threat. Storm and Shirai doesn’t really excite me. The addition of Martinez adds a level of unpredictability to the matchup.

Verdict: HIT

Imperium Video Package

Finally, They’re rebuilding Imperium! Imperium was once one of the most destructive forces on the roster, now they’ve become near jobbers. Walter was shown in the video, leading me to think he may be returning to the brand as well.

Verdict: HIT

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed

There have been a couple backstage interactions between the two that lead to this matchup tonight. Both interactions involved them crossing paths before one of them was about to start a match where one insulted the other. It actually worked a lot better on screen than I made it sound.

This was a very fun match for me as Reed and Swerve are two of my favorite up and comers on the roster. While I prefer Swerve as a face, he seems to be finding his groove as a heel. Swerve pulled out some great high-flying offense, a lot of which was no-sold by the brick wall that is Bronson Reed.

Totally okay with Swerve taking another loss this week, as this time there was a reason he lost. He got cocky. He got in Reeds face, let his ego get in the way and it ultimately cost him the match. This was character building. Even though I’ve wanted a decisive win for Swerve for weeks now, I think this was the best outcome.

Verdict: HIT

Ciampa & Thatcher Explain Why They Teamed

After the Fight Pit, the two bitter rivals found mutual respect in punishing one another and joined the Dusty Classic. In a typical Ciampa promo, sitting in a dark room looking at the camera, Thatcher joined him in a show of unity. They said that the Pit changes a man and since only a select few understand that, it gives the competitors who compete inside it a special bond. On PWT Talks NXT we had a feeling this exact angle may happen and while it was predictable, I’m along for the ride.

Verdict: HIT

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly

Unlikely partners, NXT Champion Finn Balor & KOR put their differences aside to take out a bigger threat – McAfee’s faction. Lorcan & Burch specifically tonight. Considering that not too long ago Lorcan & Burch were certified jobbers, they don’t seem too out of place in the main event at this point. They’ve concluded the show quite often lately and deliver a solid performance each time.

Balor and KOR worked well enough together with that obvious tension poking its head out quite often throughout the match. KOR getting the pinfall seemed like it was an important piece of the story for them to come back to another night.

After the match, Pete Dunne came out and attacked Balor & KOR with Lorcan and Burch joining in on the beatdown. Pete Dunne seemingly broke Finn’s finger (kayfabe) before Adam Cole & Roddy Strong were able to make it out from the back to assist Balor and their UE Brother and the show went off the air with Balor & UE staring down Dunne and the NXT Champs. Balor exited the ring to show that he wasn’t “with” UE, and fade to black.

If Cole, Strong or Dunne didn’t interfere in this match I would have been surprised. But I like how this continues to be built around the KOR/Balor feud. They need to coexist to make sure that their common enemy doesn’t gain traction. It makes for a compelling story and I feel like they are pulling it off well.

Verdict: HIT