AEW Dynamite Awards announced

On Wednesday, the winners of the first annual AEW Dynamite Awards were announced.

Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker were the hosts of the program that aired on YouTube. The winners were as follows:

Best Moment on the Mic:

Cody Rhodes The American Nightmare accepts a Dog Collar Match from The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee

Biggest Surprise: Sting’s AEW Debut

Breakout Male Star: AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Breakout Female Star: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida

Biggest Beatdown: The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

High Flyer Award: Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After: The Parking Lot Brawl featuring Best Friends and Orange Cassidy v. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle

Biggest WTF Moment: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW after defeating Jon Moxley

LOL Award: The Young Bucks super kick MJF into the pool on the Jericho Cruise

Best Twitter Follow: “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year: AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING Stadium Stampede Match

You can watch the full award show HERE.

