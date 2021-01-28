AEW Dynamite Awards announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
On Wednesday, the winners of the first annual AEW Dynamite Awards were announced.
Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker were the hosts of the program that aired on YouTube. The winners were as follows:
Best Moment on the Mic:
Cody Rhodes The American Nightmare accepts a Dog Collar Match from The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee
Biggest Surprise: Sting’s AEW Debut
Breakout Male Star: AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin
Breakout Female Star: AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida
Biggest Beatdown: The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
High Flyer Award: Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After: The Parking Lot Brawl featuring Best Friends and Orange Cassidy v. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle
Biggest WTF Moment: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW after defeating Jon Moxley
LOL Award: The Young Bucks super kick MJF into the pool on the Jericho Cruise
Best Twitter Follow: “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year: AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING Stadium Stampede Match
You can watch the full award show HERE.
