VIP AUDIO 1/27 – East Coast Cast #537 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss WWE Network’s move to Peacock, Reigns getting his from Owens, Hurt Business in a bit of disarray, more (99 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s biggest stories get discussed, including WWE Network being merged into NBC’s Peacock streaming service in the United States. What does this mean for fans? Will WWE talent get a pay raise? Hahahaha! Television happenings including Roman Reigns getting his from Kevin Owens days before their title match. The Hurt Business in a bit of disarray. Bianca Belair had a great showing on Smackdown and then was featured in her own WWE Network chronicle over the weekend. Cesaro gets added to the dark-horse Royal Rumble winner list after being put over big on Smackdown the last few weeks. Live calls and more!

