FREE PODCAST 1/28 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Royal Rumble, Peacock-WWE Network deal, WrestleMania options for Reigns and Drew, Omega in Impact, AEW-NXT ratings, ROH in 2021, more (139 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the WWE Network’s move to Peacock, is Impact better with Kenny Omega on the show regularly, Cody-Shaq storyline, NXT and AEW’s relative strengths and weaknesses and the latest ratings analyzed, a look at the top tier of wrestlers in AEW’s ensemble stage, Royal Rumble predictions, options for Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, ROH’s early 2021 shows, and more.

