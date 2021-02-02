Edge to appear on NXT tomorrow night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It appears that Edge isn’t solely focusing on the WWE Champion or WWE Universal Champion when it comes to choosing his opponent at WrestleMania. Earlier today, Edge teased an NXT appearance tomorrow night and WWE has since confirmed the news. At this time, we don’t know what Edge’s role will be on the show.

In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 2, 2021

Edge entered the Royal Rumble match at number one on Sunday and went the distance before eliminating Randy Orton in the end to get the victory. Last night on Raw, Edge defeated Randy Orton in a singles match after Alexa Bliss distracted Orton.

