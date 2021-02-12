VIP AUDIO 2/12 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Zack Heydorn: Biggest creative influences, Murphy/Mysterio family dynamic lost, celebrating 30 years of a PWTorch VIP listener, what if Austin never turned at WM 17, more (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Everything Mailbag is a potpourri, featuring questions on the WWE/NBC Universal deal and what can be an opportunity to evolve with the times (most notably the change from seats to “lateral eyeballs”), how Rich and Zack evaluate art, wrestling, movies, or music, and their inspirations for writing, the Mysterio/Murphy angle being dropped and how the alliance between the family and “205 Live’s best kept secret” can change for the better, and a few counterfactuals in the history of wrestling – notably if Austin never turned heel after WrestleMania 17 and Vince leaving the company post-Montreal.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO