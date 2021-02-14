News Ticker

Eli Drake makes NXT debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 14, 2021

Eli Drake (art credit Joel Tesch © PWTorch)
Eli Drake is officially NXT bound.

An earlier report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider this afternoon revealed that Drake had signed with NXT. Drake made his first appearance for the brand on tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pre-show. Drake is now going by the name LA Knight.

Eli Drake is a former world champion in Impact Wrestling. Most recently, he was a main fixture for the newly launched NWA promotion that has gone on hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

