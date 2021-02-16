FREE PODCAST 2/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Drew’s Gauntlet performance, Lacey’s pregnancy announcement, Orton-Bliss, live callers, emails (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the Gauntlet Match booking and performance in particular by Drew McIntyre, the Lacey Evans pregnancy announcement, Randy Orton-Alexa Bliss, bad Matt Riddle President’s Day humor, Xavier’s trombone playing, Braun Strowman making threats when talking about Shane McMahon, the Miz vs. Kofi Kingston qualifier, the absence of Keith Lee and John Morrison, and more.

