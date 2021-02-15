Backstage news on Lacey Evans pregnancy angle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lacey Evans announced on Monday Night Raw tonight that she is pregnant.

Though the announcement served as an angle to keep her away from Charlotte Flair during their tag team match, Wrestling Inc reports that Evans is legitimately pregnant and that plans for her were reworked once she told WWE officials about the news.

EXCLUSIVE: @LaceyEvansWWE said everything she needed to say on #WWERaw, but adds that she is very happy following her announcement that she is pregnant. pic.twitter.com/EYN3CjQ8eV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 16, 2021

During the match tonight, Evans stepped off the ring apron instead of getting into the match with Charlotte. As Ric Flair looked on, Evans told Charlotte she was pregnant and that she couldn’t wrestle her. Ric Flair celebrated Lacey’s announcement as Charlotte looked on in disgust.

Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV event on Sunday. The Wrestling Inc report indicates that match is now off. WWE did not officially call the match off on tonight’s show and did not name a replacement for Asuka on Sunday either.

