News Ticker

Backstage news on Lacey Evans pregnancy angle

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 15, 2021

Raw Thunderdome
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lacey Evans announced on Monday Night Raw tonight that she is pregnant.

Though the announcement served as an angle to keep her away from Charlotte Flair during their tag team match, Wrestling Inc reports that Evans is legitimately pregnant and that plans for her were reworked once she told WWE officials about the news.

During the match tonight, Evans stepped off the ring apron instead of getting into the match with Charlotte. As Ric Flair looked on, Evans told Charlotte she was pregnant and that she couldn’t wrestle her. Ric Flair celebrated Lacey’s announcement as Charlotte looked on in disgust.

Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV event on Sunday. The Wrestling Inc report indicates that match is now off. WWE did not officially call the match off on tonight’s show and did not name a replacement for Asuka on Sunday either.

CATCH-UP: 2/15 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Gauntlet Match to become Final Entrant in Elimination Chamber

Related Articles

1 Comment on Backstage news on Lacey Evans pregnancy angle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021