Big E took to social media on Thursday to announce the premiere date of his WWE 24 episode and reveal the trailer for the world to see.

Big E’s WWE 24 episode will air on the WWE Network on February 28. The Big E WWE 24 is the first episode of that series to drop in 2021. This Sunday after the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 21, Sasha Banks joins Stone Cold Steve Austin on the new episode of the Broken Skull Sessions.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I’m looking forward to this. If you just take into account what the world has seen on WWE television for the last 8 years, its easy to see the fascinating story that Big E has to tell. Collectively, the WWE 24 series is a tremendous inside look into WWE’s biggest stars. It’s impossible to watch these and feel negative about the subject regardless of what the subject is. The WWE 24 on a heel Seth Rollins made him such a sympathetic figure that the audience pined for him as a babyface upon his return. I say this because Big E within the framework of this documentary will show off his authentic personality and story to the world. People connect with things like that and he is only a couple steps away from the next level. Maybe this is the catalyst he needs for the final push?

