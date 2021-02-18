News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss the Moxley-Omega exploding barbed wire main event at AEW Revolution, this week’s Dynamite, emails, more (90 min)

February 18, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the main event for AEW Revolution, which will feature Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega in an exploding barbed wire match. From there, they look at the rest of the Dynamite show and answer listener emails. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

