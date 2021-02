SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The World Famous CB joins the show to talk about his new character, the young talent he is training, his relationship with Jushin Thunder Liger, and what his goals for 2021 are. The guys also talk about the past two weeks of ROH TV and look ahead to the next PPV.

