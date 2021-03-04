AEW/NXT RATINGS NEWS: Did Shaq boost viewership for AEW opposite key NXT talents in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shaquille O’Neal proved to be a valuable asset for AEW.

The Wednesday March 3, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite did 934,000 viewers, while NXT only pulled in 692,000. In the key adults 18-49 demographic, AEW finished with a .33 rating, which was good for sixth place on the night behind the NBA, The Challenge, and other reality television shows. With men 18-49, AEW finished in third place with a .49 rating. NXT finished with a .20 in the key demo of adults 18-49. With men, NXT pulled a .24 rating.

AEW increased their viewership week over week by 103,000 viewers. NXT viewership declined 42,000 compared to last week.

