NXT UK HITS & MISSES 3/4: A classic from Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura, Dragunov’s problems persist, more

Ilja Dragunov vs Sam Gradwell – HIT

This was a continuations of the story they are telling with Dragunov in that he’s able to control his emotions after the grueling match against Walter. Gradwell brought an aggressive style and trash talk to play head games with Dragunov. It allowed Gradwell to take the lead in the match and control the majority of the action. Ilja started losing control, but tried to fight it off until he couldn’t. He then lost control, attacked the ref, and then came back too. It will be interesting to see where this goes.

Supernova Sessions featuring Tyler Bate – MISS

Another Norm Dar talk show that just was not good at all. He had Tyler Bate on as a guest, but this whole segment was meant for Dar to try to push, pull, and get under the skin of his guest. That didn’t work and it just plain shouldn’t have been on TV at all. I think they need to stop with this show and find something else for Norm Dar to do each week.

Williams & Jordan vs Smith & Carter – PUSH

A tag team match that had two teams who are at the bottom of the division. So, this match was a building match for both teams. Both teams came out trying to show off their teamwork. Smith & Carter had control of most of the match. They worked well with each other and showed a lot. Williams & Jordan made a comeback, which started a fury of back & forth pinning combinations. In the end, Williams skirted some rules and got the victory.

Kay Lee Ray vs Meiko Satomura Women’s Title match – HIT

It can’t be stated enough just how great the championship reign of Kay Lee Ray has been. This was the match of the night and a match of the year candidate. Kay Lee Ray asked for the match because she wanted the best. The match started slow, but was hard-hitting. Watching the Final Boss at work is beautiful and you can see why she is respected by everyone. These women came with a hard-hitting, technical style that incorporated submissions. Ray’s title matches have been some of the best matches in all of WWE and this had to be one of her top three. From start to finish this match was good all the way through. The bottom line is this was the best match of the whole week from any show.

