3/10 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Christian debuts, Allin vs. Sky, Inner Circle War Council, more

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

MARCH 10, 2021

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

Christian Cage Signs With AEW

For the FIRST TIME in #AEW, we will hear from #ChristianCage TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite. Tickets for #AEW Dynamite are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch #AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/D3sHzjd1XF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021

AEW Dark Results

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Angel Fashion

SCU defeated Azriel & Danny Limelight

The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) & Ryan Nemeth defeated Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander

Lee Johnson defeated Baron Black

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson) defeated Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz & Vary Morales

Varsity Blondes defeated Cameron Stewart & Ryzin

Diamante defeated Savannah Thorne

QT Marshall defeated Fuego Del Sol

Kip Sabian defeated Carlie Bravo

Abadon defeated Katalina Perez

Santana & Ortiz defeated Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

Dynamite Matches and Segments

We've got a good show tonight 🙌 Catch #AEWDynamite @ 8/7 c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/86pUCUdUMv — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 10, 2021

Christian Cage speaks!

Inner Circle War Council

Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

Cody In Action

Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson

Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, & Maki Itoh

Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship

FINAL THOUGHTS: All I want to know is if Eddie Kingston has recovered from his Sunday night heroics yet! I’m a little worried that Kingston, Moxley and Omega are nowhere to be found in the promotional material for tonight’s episode. Surely they won’t just pretend that the big explosion at the end of Sunday’s PPV didn’t flop, right? I am really starting to warm up to the idea that Kenny Omega is just bad at building exploding rings, and is some sort of real life Wile E. Coyote. Hopefully we’ll get some sort of resolution tonight.

At #AEWRevolution @ScorpioSky became the Face of the Revolution by climbing the ladder & grabbing the Brass Ring. This week on #AEWDynamite he aims to become the Face of the Network when he battles the champ @DarbyAllin for the TNT Championship TONIGHT LIVE at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/w067m2KgxE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021

Longtime Primer-Heads will know that Scorpio Sky is my guy and I think he’s one of AEW’s most promising and underutilized talents. This feels rushed though. He just came back from injury on Sunday, why not give this matchup time to breathe and develop? There’s no need to crank out a title match between two of your rising stars, let their rivalry build so that this match up feels important and must-see. Right now the TNT title alone doesn’t lend enough credibility to the battle.

