3/10 WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: Lucha House Party vs. Retribution, Mansoor & Ricochet team up, more

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MARCH 10, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

(1) LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. RETRIBUTION (T-Bar & Mace, w/ Mustafa Ali)

T-Bar and Dorado started things off. T-Bar’s size advantage came into play when he tossed Dorado around and blocked a tornado DDT attempt. Dorado took him off his feet with a low drop kick, then tagged in Metalik who landed a splash from Dorado’s shoulders onto T-bar. Metalik covered for a one-count. Dorado tagged back in, but T-Bar hoisted him into a fireman’s carry and walked across the ring to his own corner. Mace tagged in and yanked Dorado out of the ring before rolling him back in at Ali’s order. He covered Dorado for two.

Mace dropped an elbow on Dorado and covered for another two-count. T-Bar tagged back in and leveled Dorado with a big boot before covering for two. On the floor, Ali screamed at the announcers, “We run this! Write that down!” Dorado absorbed more punishment from T-Bar in the corner. Mace tagged in and Retribution executed some double-team offense before Mace covered for another two-count. Mace applied a chin lock.

T-Bar tagged in and Dorado immediately made a hot diving tag to Metalik. Metalik landed a series of blows and chops, then hit a tornado DDT. Metalik went into his rope-walking routine and hit a missile drop kick, again bringing T-Bar to the mat. Metalik landed a halfhearted running splash and covered T-Bar, but Mace entered the ring to break up the pin. Metalik did a handspring rebound off the ropes but Mace was ready and took him down with a big boot to his back. Mace tagged in and Retribution planted Metalik with a double choke slam. Mace covered Metalik for the three-count.

WINNERS: Retribution by pinfall in 5:05.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Retribution finally found a team they can defeat in Lucha House Party, who have been absent from the show for some time. Ali continues to behave as an overbearing heel manager, barking orders at his team and the announcers alike.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Bryan vs. Jey cage match from Smackdown

Replay of Lashley vs. Miz from Raw

Replay of Orton / Styles / Bliss events from Raw

(2) MANSOOR & RICOCHET vs. AKIRA TOZAWA & DREW GULAK

Gulak and Tozawa double teamed Mansoor early. When Tozawa made a quick cover, Mansoor kicked out simultaneously with the ref’s one-count, but announcer Kevin claimed that he “just got out in time.” Mansoor arm dragged Tozawa then ducked a clothesline. Tozawa grappled Mansoor toward his own corner where Gulak tagged in. They attempted more double-teaming, but Mansoor leveled the duo with a pair of two-for-one drop kicks. Ricochet tagged in and took out Tozawa and Gulak with a high cross body, then Mansoor and Ricochet combined to drop kick Tozawa and Gulak out of the ring to the floor. They posed together in the ring as we cut to break.

Gulak controlled Mansoor in the ring after the break. Tozawa tagged in and body slammed Mansoor, then landed a short senton. Tozawa dragged Mansoor away from his corner while Gulak tagged back in and kicked Mansoor in the ribs before covering for two. Gulak backed Mansoor into the corner where Tozawa tagged back in. Tozawa missed a kick, which allowed Mansoor to knock him back with a forearm strike. Mansoor finally tagged Ricochet in.

The fresh Ricochet dominated Gulak, hitting a standing moonsault into a cover that was broken up by Tozawa. Gulak blasted Ricochet in the face with a reverse elbow, causing him to stumble backward. Mansoor tagged back in and hit a high cross body, but Gulak power bombed Mansoor in return. Tozawa tagged in and leveled Mansoor with a flying senton. He covered Mansoor but Gulak broke up the pin. Ricochet entered and threw Gulak over the top rope, then took flight himself with a spinning cross body over the top rope, taking Gulak out at ringside. In the ring, Mansoor hit a spinebuster to Tozawa, then smashed him with a neckbreaker. Mansoor covered Tozawa for the three-count.

WINNERS: Mansoor & Ricochet by pinfall in 7:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match had the flashy action we’d expect from this foursome. Prior to the match, the announcers pointed out that Mansoor has yet to lose in singles competition and he proved himself to be competent in tag action as well. Not bad.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

