Impact Wrestling moving to Thursday nights (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

Impact Wrestling will move from Tuesday night to Thursday night starting on April 8.

The company made the announcement via a press release and said that the move would coincide with Kenny Omega’s first match on Impact television. The main event for the Thursday night premiere on April 8 will see Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers against Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, & Willie Mack.

BREAKING: IMPACT! will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot at 8pm ET, beginning April 8. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/bbH0ozhKeI pic.twitter.com/r2dYrEJ3Nh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2021

“Impact Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” said Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Nothing is changing from that front when Impact jumps back to Thursday nights.”

Kenny Omega recently appeared on this week’s episode of Impact TV and will face Rich Swann in the main event of the Rebellion PPV on April 25.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Professional wrestling will now air Monday through Friday in some form or fashion. What a world. This move makes sense for Impact. With Tuesday already playing host to AEW Dark and rumors that NXT could potentially flip there too, the opportunity to move to a fresh night without wrestling competition has to be a welcomed one for them. The bottom line for the company is still the same. They need impactful stories that revolve around top talent. If they don’t continue to work in an effort to cultivate that, it simply doesn’t matter what night the show is on.

