FREE PODCAST 3/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss the Cody/Brandi Rhodes reality show, Kenny Omega, MJF and the Pinnacle, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show joking about the Cody/Brandi Rhodes reality show. From there, they hit on a number of topics stemming out of Dynamite, including Kenny Omega, MJF and the Pinnacle, QT Marshall, and a lot more. They also take listener emails! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO