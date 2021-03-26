John Silver out 4-6 weeks with injured shoulder, injury won’t require surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Silver announced on Twitter that he will be out of action for 4-6 weeks after suffering an injury during his match against TNT Champion Darby Allin this week on Dynamite. Silver also wrote that his injury will not require surgery.

Silver suffered the injury during his match with Allin this past Wednesday going over the barricade on the outside. When Silver landed, his right arm planted awkwardly and from that point forward he began favoring the arm. Silver also hit his head on the cement on the same spot.

Silver went on to finish the match, which saw Allin win by pinfall.