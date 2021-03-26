WWE will not return to touring in the first half of 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With various sports and other entertainment entities opening up their doors to paying customers, WWE is standing pat in the ThunderDome for the time being.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that WWE will not return to touring at all in the first half of 2021. The report does not indicate whether or not touring is on the table during the back half of the year.

WWE programming has continued as scheduled throughout the pandemic, but without fans. Fans will be in attendance for WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11.

