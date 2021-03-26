Andrade confirms his availability, is not bound by non-compete clause

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

And just like that, Andrade is one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling.

On Friday, Andrade confirmed via Twitter that he does not have a 90 day non-compete clause after being released from WWE. Andrade also teased that his next stop is in the works.

Andrade requested his release from WWE and the release was granted on Sunday night.

