Andrade confirms his availability, is not bound by non-compete clause

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 26, 2021

Andrade ring entrance (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
And just like that, Andrade is one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling.

On Friday, Andrade confirmed via Twitter that he does not have a 90 day non-compete clause after being released from WWE. Andrade also teased that his next stop is in the works.

Andrade requested his release from WWE and the release was granted on Sunday night.

CATCH-UP: WWE will not return to touring in the first half of 2021

