News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-26-16) 1990s WWF talk as Jim Valley interviews Rhonda Shear discussing working with top stars of the time, early Raw memories (99 min)

March 27, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the March 26, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. This episode of “Saturday Morning Wrestling with Jim Valley” PWTorch Livecast goes Up All Night with 1990s WWF/USA Network personality Rhonda Shear discussing her WWF/Raw memories, current projects, working the likes of Shawn Michaels and other top stars, and much more with live callers!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021