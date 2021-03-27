AEW vs. NXT Ratings Report: Latest episodes tied in ratings, but AEW ahead in key metrics, latest 3-day and 7-day viewership data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA tied with 0.55 cable household ratings, but AEW outdrew NXT in other metrics that count the most. AEW outdrew NXT with 757,000 total viewers compared to 678,000 for NXT. The difference was just 79,000, though; AEW’s average lead this year is 132,000.

The last three weeks, since the Shaq tag match, has averaged 756,000 viewers. The first eight weeks of the year, AEW averaged 772,000 viewers. By comparison, NXT has drawn 655,000 the last three weeks compared to 668,000 viewers. Both shows are down slightly in those two three-week periods.

In the 18-49 demo, AEW outdrew NXT as usual, by a wide margin – 0.30 to 0.14. In the male 18-49 demo, the lead was bigger – 0.42 to 0.17. Among men 18-34, it was a little closer – 0.16 to 0.10.

In the cable rankings, in the 18-49 demo, AEW landed at no. 6 and NXT at no. 29. Two NBA games were among those edging out AEW with demo ratings 0.38 and 0.32 compared to AEW’s 0.30.

We also have updated 3-day viewership totals for last week. The March 17 AEW episode grew to 968,000 viewers (up 200,000 from 768,000). NXT grew to 707,000 (up 110,000 from 597,000). Keep in mind, NXT replays on WWE Network 24 hours after its USA Network premier, and viewership there is not added to cable viewership 3-day viewership totals.

Updated 7-day totals through the Mar. 3 episodes:

-AEW Dynamite has averaged 1,039,500 million viewers per episode in 2021 through Mar. 3.

-NXT on USA has averaged 772,000 viewers per episode in 2021 through Mar. 3