FREE PODCAST 4/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Robert Vallejos talks the return of Bellator, the latest major fight announcements, the big week in pro wrestling, more (43 min)

April 6, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos takes a look at the return of Bellator. He breaks down the latest major fight announcements, including Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards. Robert closes the show with his thoughts on such a big week in pro wrestling.

