WWE has changed the Bad Bunny vs. Miz match scheduled for WrestleMania 37.

Instead of a singles match between both men, the bout became a tag team match due an angle on tonight’s go-home episode of Monday Night Raw. On the show, Miz and Morrison vandalized Bad Bunny’s car and then attacked him. Later in the show, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny addressed Miz and Morrison and challenged them to a tag team match at WrestleMania. Miz and Morrison then accepted the match.

Damian Priest & Bad Bunny vs. The Miz & John Morrison is scheduled for the first night of WrestleMania on April 10. WrestleMania 37 will stream live on Peacock from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This was a smart choice. Not only does the tag match format allow Bad Bunny some protection in the ring, but it gives a bigger rub to Damian Priest, too.

