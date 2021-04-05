WWE not enforcing quarantine efforts for WrestleMania week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 37 will be the first main roster WWE show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, but WWE will not be forcing talent to quarantine as a safety precaution against the virus throughout WrestleMania week.

Wrestling Inc and Dave Meltzer are reporting that going into the busy WrestleMania 37 week, which includes the Hall Of Fame events, two NXT TakeOver shows, and other important appearances, WWE has not mandated quarantine for talent or the crew. The report does indicate that some talent have chosen to quarantine on their own in an effort to stay safe.

