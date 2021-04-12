VIP AUDIO 4/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The highs and lows of the independent wrestling offerings of WrestleMania weekend (61 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the person responsible for the television in the 4L household being dominated by IWTV and Fite for the last week. Yes indeed, it’s Sarah4L’s time to shine, as the US indies that she has had her eye on during the pandemic got a chance to show their wares in Florida. Sarah consumed far more of these shows than anyone should in such a short space of time, but she came out of it with a plethora of match recommendations, thoughts on breakout stars, and solid advice of shows to avoid! Sarah gives her thoughts on the GCW/Fite vs. IWTV competition and analyzes value for money, and overall which side had the better weekend. If you were mainly focused on the WWE/NXT offerings from Mania week, and still want more of a fix, then this is the perfect guide. Oh, and we have a little bonus at the end for longtime listeners who may have been wondering about the absence of a certain “journey” this year!

