4/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on the Raw After Mania including fallout from Lashley beating McIntyre, Ripley beating Asuka

[HOUR ONE]

-The new WWE Then, Now, Forever brand jingle played with wrestlers saying catch phrases subtly in the background.

-They cut to Bobby Lashley and MVP arriving. A woman approached Lashley for an autograph. Riddle scootered up to him and challenged him. Lashley said he got whooped by Sheamus and now he wants to face him, so he must be out of his mind. Riddle said he wore a tin foil hat to school for a year because he thought he was receiving alien messages. He said it turned out his braces were receiving messages. He said he already defeated Drew McIntyre, so he won’t come to Raw to face someone lesser. He said he came here to celebrate his victory and address the WWE Universe. Riddle asked if it was about three weeks ago he said anybody can have an opportunity to become WWE Champion. He quoted Lashley from various Raw episodes. Lashley had enough and slammed him to the ground. He bent over and said he wants to teach him a lesson. He said Riddle is a lower whereas he is a winner, and tonight he’ll show him the difference. Lashley and MVP walked away. Riddle nodded.

-They went to ThunderDome. Saxton introduced the show “from the new ThunderDome.”

-Lashley’s entrance video aired. As he walked to the ring, they went to the announcers. Saxton welcomed Graves back to Raw and introduced Virk. He said it will be a thrill of a lifetime. He thanked Saxton and Graves for carrying him tonight. Virk hyped a Raw Title rematch between Rhea Ripley and Asuka. Graves said for the first time in three months, there’d be a Firefly Funhouse. He said they hoped for some answers are the bizarre encounter between The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP) vs. RIDDLE

Lashley posed on the second rope as MVP stood mid-ring. Lashley attacked Riddle at ringside, knocking him off his scooter and then slamming him against the ringside barricade. Graves said he’s surprised Riddle was even able to get out of bed in the morning after his battle against Sheamus. (What about Lashley’s battle with Drew McIntyre?) Lashley rammed Riddle into the ringpost ribs-first. Graves said Lashley is now the face of Raw and he deserves the respect of the entire locker room and WWE Universe. Virk said he’s not sure how “the audience” will react to that. (We’re all wondering if he got scolded for saying “audience” instead of “WWE Universe.”)

The ref called for the bell after Lashley threw Riddle into the ring and Riddle stood on his own. He looked pretty battered and out of it, though. Saxton said Lashley was mauling Riddle so far. Lashley dropped to ringside and grabbed Riddle’s scooter. Vink asked, “Why would you mess with someone’s vehicle; that’s just cruel and unusual punishment.” Riddle tossed the scooter away and then went back after Riddle. Lashley pressed Riddle over his head and tossed him over the barricade. Vink said, “Bobby Lashley, putting on a clinic.” (Cliche Alert #1.) They cut to a break. [c]

Lashley continued to beat on Riddle in the ring. They showed that during the commercial, Riddle barely beat the ref’s ten count to avoid a countout. Lashley face-planted Riddle and scored a two count. A graphic in the corner said Maryse would be the guest on Miz TV later. Saxton noted Lashley and Riddle had a number of battles when Lashley was U.S. Champion. Riddle ducked Lashley and landed a high knee. He went for a quick top rope Floating Bro, but Lashley avoided it and applied a Hurt Lock for the win.

WINNER: Lashley in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They protected Riddle a bit by having him issue the challenge despite the brutal battle he was in with Sheamus at WrestleMania, plus Lashley attacking him before the bell, but it was still one-sided throughout other than the brief short-lived comeback. As for Vink, he’s not leaping out as an upgrade, but it’s very early of course and I can imagine the pressure he feels and how much he has going on in his head doing this live for the first time.)

-A video package aired on Rhea Ripley’s Raw Title win over Asuka.

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Ripley backstage. He congratulated her on her win and asked how she prepared to defend her title just 24 hours after winning it. She said her self-confidence got her here and it will carry her on. She said what the WWE Universe witnessed at WrestleMania was “the brutal new order” of the WWE Women’s Division. She said as of tonight, she’s going to prove to everyone that she is ready for Asuka.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ripley is coming across as a smug and cocky, but not necessarily a clear-cut despicable heel.)

(2) THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN

The announcers talked about Ivar being back from his injury. Graves said it won’t be an easy night because Cedric & Shelton are eager to right the ship on their careers tonight. Graves said he talked with Shelton earlier who said he thought he and Cedric have lost their way. Vink asked why MVP kicked them out. Graves punted on that and told him to ask MVP. Saxton said the words “dead weight” were used at one point about them. The Raiders went on the attack early, but Shelton took control against Erik. Cedric tagged in and continued on the attack.