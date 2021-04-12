4/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Mania fallout including three new champions, new contenders, Backlash build, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 12, 2021

TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

(Hazelwood’s Take: After an exhausting week that culminated with a two-night WrestleMania, it’s just another reminder that there are no off-seasons in WWE. I’ve heard from a couple of people who are just emotionally drained from wrestling and want a break. That being said, it was a Mania that delivered for the most part. For Raw, three championships changed hands as Sheamus, Rhea Ripley, and A.J. Styles & Omos won their respective title matches while Bobby Lashley and Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler retained in theirs.

Further, Tom Phillips is gone, off to 205 Live. He is replaced in lead announcer duties by Adnan Virk, currently of MLB Network and formerly of ESPN. Samoa Joe is also no longer a commentator as his status has returned to a competitor. Corey Graves joins Virk & Byron Saxton, making the switch from Smackdown to Raw. I’ve always liked Virk, so it will be interesting to see how he transitions to commentating pro wrestling. Graves was irritating for two hours; three hours is going to make him unbearable. Here’s hoping getting away from Michael Cole helps.)

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with their new musical intro for their “WWE Forever” video, then showed Lashley & M.V.P. being welcomed by people in the back and then Riddle rode by on his scooter. He challenged Lashley, who said he got whooped by Sheamus, so why is he stepping to him? Riddle said something about his braces being some signal for aliens, then Lashley said he’s not going to fight someone lesser.

Riddle asked about Lashley saying “anyone can have a chance at being WWE Champion,” out of context of course. Lashley & M.V.P. looked annoyed. Riddle kept talking until Lashley rammed his face into the handlebars of his scooter, then said he was going to teach Riddle a lesson tonight. M.V.P. looked worried.

-Virk welcomed us from Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida, then Lashley’s “All Mighty” intro aired. I always gig to The Hurt Business music. Looks like that Lashley-Riddle match is first. They cut to Saxton welcoming Graves and new lead commentator, Virk. Virk thanked both of his compatriots for “carrying me tonight.” He hyped a Rhea Ripley-Asuka rematch and “Firefly Fun House” for later tonight. Riddle rode to the ring on his scooter.

Lashley attacked him as he rode around the ring before the match started, then threw him into the barricade. He rammed Riddle back-first into the barricade three more times, then threw him into another barricade. He hit his fireman’s carry into the ring post as M.V.P. looked on, bemused. Lashley threw Riddle into the barricade again, then finally rolled him into the ring. The ref checked on Riddle, but the match started.

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY (c) (w/M.V.P.) vs. RIDDLE – Non-title match

Lashley immediately punched and rammed Riddle’s head into the turnbuckle a few times. He then hit several shoulder thrusts in the corner, whipped Riddle across into another corner, hit a running shoulder block, and ended with a neckbreaker. He motioned for his delayed vertical, and he held it with one-arm, flexing with the other, for about five seconds before slamming him down.

Lashley exited the ring to grab Riddle’s scooter, then launched it into the “crowd.” Riddle fought back as Lashley reentered, but Lashley hit a quick bodyslam and chucked Riddle outside. He lifted Riddle in a military press and launched him into the Thunderdome as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Lashley stomping away at Riddle in the middle of the ring, then a leaping hip attack across the small of the back of Riddle. They showed Riddle just beating the ref’s count during the commercial break. Lashley held a rear chinlock, and while Riddle fought back, Lashley caught him with three body knees, a flatliner into the top turnbuckle, and a flatliner for an awkward two-count.

Lashley then punched a prone Riddle and drove his knuckles into Riddle’s chin. He gave crossfaces to Riddle as he was held up by the second rope, then drove his boot into Riddle’s throat for the maximum ref’s count, twice. He Irish whipped Riddle and hit a huge back elbow that Virk called a shoulder tackle. He then hip tossed Riddle right into him driving his knuckles back into Riddle’s chin.

He slammed both of Riddle’s arms against the mat, then stomped on his right bicep. Another chinlock applied, but Lashley put some torque on this one. Riddle fought back with strikes, but once again, he’s floored with one Lashley move, a lariat. Riddle jumped out of the big spinebuster, hit a head kick, some strikes, then body kicks, hit a go-behind, Final Flash knee strike, and a Floating Bro that missed as Lashley immediately put him in The Hurt Lock! Nice transition. Virk said it’s no wonder how Lashley continues to dominate.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley at 10:25 (The Hurt Lock)

-They shifted to last night’s Asuka vs. Ripley Women’s Championship match. It was one of those typical night-after pay-per-view recaps with video and still shots at intense moments, including the finish that saw Ripley become the new Women’s Champion. They shifted to Kevin Patrick in the back, who welcomed Ripley.

He congratulated her and asked about her defense less that 24 hours after winning. Ripley said it’s all about self-confidence, the confidence that allowed her to challenge and beat Asuka. She said what we witnessed last night was the “brutal new order” of the women’s division. She said she’s going to prove once again that she is ready for Asuka. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: You can quibble with the match length on the surface, but watching the match, this was all about Lashley doing what he said he was going to do: teach Riddle a lesson, a lesson in domination at that. Every time Riddle had any offense, it was immediately snuffed out by Lashley. It was just a complete and utter victory for Lashley, which is exactly how he should be booked as WWE Champion. Good, straightforward, confident promo from Ripley.)

-They returned with Cedric Alexander’s old music playing as he & Shelton Benjamin were in the ring for a tag team match. The Viking Raiders returned. What a downfall for the former The Hurt Business members.

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar)

Alexander and Ivar began (I think it’s Ivar, I could never tell), but Ivar took the advantage right away throwing Alexander into their corner and wailing away. He tagged in Erik, who bodyslammed Ivar onto Alexander. Benjamin tagged in and hit Ivar off of the apron. Alexander hit a chop block and Benjamin a rising knee to Erik for a two-count.

Benjamin bodyslammed Erik twice, then hit a body knee, some strikes across the back, and finally a snap suplex that Erik had been fighting for a two-count. Alexander tagged in as they keep isolating Erik. Corner shoulder thrusts from Alexander as he trash talked a little bit before hitting a running knee to the gut. Erik hit a big right forearm, but Alexander held on and took him to a neutral corner. Alexander responded with big rights of his own, but as he went for a clothesline, Erik caught him in a standing head-arm choke.

Alexander used 12-6 elbows to fight out, then tagged in Benjamin. Erik tried fighting out of the corner, but Alexander hit a rising knee and Benjamin an Olympic slam for a two-count. Alexander tagged back in, but Erik hit his flip-over knee. Both men made the tag, but Ivar gained the advantage after hitting a few shoulder tackles and a falling sidewalk slam. He hit a flying splash to a seated Benjamin, then hit Benjamin with a seated senton out of the corner.

Benjamin rushed him into their corner as Alexander tagged in. Ivar cartwheeled through their double clothesline, took them out, then had Erik lift him and ram him into Benjamin. They hit The Viking Experience on Alexander for the victory. They showed replays after the match as they celebrated in the ring. Virk called them “The Viking Express.”

WINNER: The Viking Raiders at 5:38 (The Viking Experience)

-They showed Asuka warming up as Patrick approached and asked about last night. She said Ripley brought the fight, and now it’s her turn. She yelled in Japanese, then said last night was a nightmare, but she is ready for her and will once again be champion. That’s next as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Sigh, how quickly Alexander & Benjamin have fallen since being removed from The Hurt Business. They’re more exciting to me than The Viking Raiders, so I was just deflated when I heard that horn that signaled their return. Well, good for them I guess, but disappointing for Alexander & Benjamin.)

-They returned with a still-shot musical recap of WrestleMania and some of the memorable images. Charlotte Flair then made her entrance. Virk said there are rumors she wasn’t happy about not being on WrestleMania, and Graves responded those were just rumors. She motioned for a cameraperson to lower the ropes for her and to his credit, he shook his head at the forced indignity of it all.

She grabbed a mic and said she’s here on the Raw after Mania and she would usually have her big smile, but she wasn’t welcomed at the biggest stage, she wasn’t there. She said she knows what some people are thinking, “It’s just one and you’ve been on five.” She said she is a franchise player and what she does in the ring is sacred to her family. She said she wasn’t on the show for things out of her control. It wasn’t her fault that Asuka needed a partner, that her father acted like a fool, that Lacey Evans got pregnant and she didn’t get to kick Evans’ ass in the ring, she said.

She said she challenged Asuka to a match, but Asuka didn’t respond. She called Ripley an opportunist and said a new star was born, but she wasn’t the only one thinking about opportunities. She said all the women in the locker room thought, “Oh my god, there’s no Charlotte Flair on WrestleMania!” She gave kudos to Ripley and called her the biggest snake in the locker room, then said Asuka even worked her way into a rematch. She said karma is a bitch, and she is that bitch. She listed off names of a bunch of women’s wrestlers, pretty much the whole roster, and said no one compares to her.

She said for the first time since she signed her WWE contract, she realized she doesn’t steal opportunities, but she IS the opportunity. She said to all the delusional WWE fans at home that thinks she steals opportunities from their favorites, she said she’s creating opportunities and for us to bow down to the 13-time champion. She said no more nice Charlotte Flair and to show respect for what she’s done in this industry.

She said she’s dedicated years, tears, blood, and sweat to this industry, and what have the fans given her in return? She looked disgusted, said exactly, then said to enjoy the title match that should have been in. Graves defended her of course as Virk said she called out everyone. Saxton said we got more than we bargained for there.

-Asuka made her entrance first, a little animated yet much more subdued than when she’s the Women’s Champion. They cut to break hyping the match as Asuka posed on the turnbuckle. [c]

(3) RHEA RIPLEY (c) vs. ASUKA – Women’s Championship rematch

They returned with Asuka hopping around in the ring to stay warm. Ripley then made her entrance. Mike Rome gave formal ring introductions, and the ref held the title high for everyone to see.

They locked up to begin as both traded some ugly strikes in the corner (ugly in a fight-like way). Ripley used her strength to throw Asuka across the ring by her head, then hit her with a shiver across the back once to drop Asuka. She went for an inverted belly-to-back, but Asuka rolled it into a one-count.

Asuka then caught Ripley in an armbar attempt that was broken up by Ripley grabbing the rope. She then beat on Asuka some and seated Asuka on the tope rope, facing the Thunderdome. She then dropkicked Asuka off of the corner and to the floor as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Ripley holding Asuka in a body lock that Asuka rolled into a two-count, but Ripley just booted her back to the ring. She then whipped Asuka hard into the corner, forcing her to the mat again. In the corner, Ripley rammed Asuka’s head off of the top turnbuckle three times.

[HOUR TWO]

Asuka fought off Ripley, then hit the middle rope missle dropkick to create space. Ripley shook off the move a bit, but ran right into Asuka’s lifting knee, leg-capture German suplex, hip attack in the corner, then a headkick and spinning back kick into a Shining Wizard for a two-count.

Asuka climbed to the top, but missed the missile dropkick as she fell short. Ripley immediately locked in her Prism Trap inverted cloverleaf submission, but Asuka reached the rope. Ripley decided to just lift her off using the ropes and slammed her for a two-count. Ripley started to mush Asuka in the face, which prompted a furious response from Asuka.

Ripley responded in kind with knee strikes, but then both women missed Shining Wizards. Ripley hit an ugly, ugly electric chair, then went for another one that took a bit of effort to lift Asuka. Asuka tried reversing and I think she hit a crucifix driver, but Ripley landed right on top of Asuka. Asuka covered for a two-count, then transitioned into a Fujiwara armbar. Ripley tried rolling through, but Asuka tried for the Asuka Lock.

Ripley kept fighting and ran Asuka right into a top turnbuckle. She hit the electric chair slam face-first for a two-count to Ripley’s frustration. On the apron, Ripley tried for a suplex, but Asuka shoved her into the post, hit a running hip attack, then a modified DDT on the apron. As they battled for positioning, Flair ran down and shoved Asuka into Ripley into the steps. She took out Asuka, then gave a big (barefoot) boot to Ripley.

She turned to Asuka again and hit her version of the exploder suplex on the outside. She then kicked a seated Asuka into the video board on the ring, then the same to Ripley. She did the “crying” face to both women, taunted them and the crowd, posed, and retreated back up the ramp looking so smug. She motioned for another cameraperson or ring crew to grab her heels, which came off as she ran down the ramp.

WINNER: No contest at 11:50 (Flair interfered)

-They cut to The Miz & John Morrison in the back as they approached Maryse. Morrison asked what she’s doing here before being reminded she’s their guest. Morrison said he knew that and went to catch up with them. “Alexa’s Playground” is next, so is this the “Firefly Fun House” segment they advertised earlier? They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Flair is a heel, that’s for sure. Her promo had some truth (that was devoid of context) and made sense in a vacuum, coalescing with her stated mission and goal. Basically, it’s the exact promo you want from a heel: some kernels of truth that makes sense to the heel yet obviously heelish to the fans. Too bad for the non-finish, but even if you weren’t expecting it, Flair’s sudden appearance and promo definitely signaled it was coming.)

-They returned with Jax & Baszler watching and rewatching Mandy Rose’s slip that went viral over the weekend. Rose approached, then Jax dismissed Baszler. Rose said it was embarrassing, but funny as she could laugh at herself. She said it’s funny like that when you don’t see them coming, slapped the hell out of Jax, then jumped Jax with Brooke and threw her into a cart. Jax rose and looked pissed.

-They shifted to Alexa Bliss on a swing in her playground, saying WrestleMania was so much fun. She said people are wondering why she did what she did. She told a story interspersed with video of herself. She said she was saved by the darkness, that it protected and nurtured her, and taught her everything he knew (The Fiend). She said the darkness went away (they showed him being immolated), and she said she wondered if that’s when the little girl realized she might not have needed the darkness after all.

She said how do you think it made her feel when she realized she could do everything on her own? She asked if the darkness was helping her, or standing in her way? She said why else would she try to destroy the darkness (I think)? She asked if the female of the species is the deadliest, but we know for sure that along the way she unlocked something truly evil, and introduced her new friend, Lily (maybe a nod to Lilleth?), a creep doll that looks like her “Playground” form.

-The Miz’s music played next as he made entrance (what a sudden atmosphere shift). Maryse entered to her music. Morrison then entered, and all three did the slomo entrance. Graves is back to his utterly annoying self on the intro here. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: It seems that Bliss is now done with The Fiend, having discarded him after gaining what she could in a “teacher beats master” type of angle. Not sure I’m glad she’s continuing as such, but hey, let’s see where this goes. She’s at least very good and believable in her promos and segments.)