WWE shakes up announce team for Monday Night Raw

WWE has made significant changes to their Monday Night Raw announce team.

Per WWE.com this morning, Adnan Virk will be the new voice of Monday Night Raw. Corey Graves and Byron Saxton will join him at the commentary desk as analysts. The new team will debut on tonight’s post-WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw.

“I’m elated to be joining the premier sports entertainment company in my new role with WWE,” said Virk. As a kid who grew up idolizing WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair, the opportunity to call modern legends like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and so many others alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton is truly humbling.”

In addition to his new WWE work, Virk will remain as an on-air host for the MLB Network and will continue hosting The GM Shuffle podcast with Michael Lombardi.

