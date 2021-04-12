FREE PODCAST 4/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE WrestleMania Night Two post-show, including Ripley’s title win, the Orton vs. Fiend finish, potential Superstar Shakeup, more (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers and emailers, night two of WrestleMania. Topics include the new blood atop the women’s divisions, what’s next for some of the key players on the show, quality of night one versus night two, and more.

