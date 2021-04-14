First viewership totals and demographic ratings are in for NXT’s first night in its new timeslot without AEW Dynamite as competition

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT’s first night in it’s new Tuesday night timeslot drew 805,000 viewers. That is up from the Takeover special last Wednesday that drew 768,000 viewers. Last week’s episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the final time.

The average viewership from Jan. 6 through March 31 was 653,000, so the 805,000 represents a 23 percent increase in viewership above that 2021 average. NXT averaged 675,000 in Q4 last year.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 694,000 viewers.

NXT could lose some of those gained viewers if those sampling the show didn’t get hooked, or if some were tuning in because it was the first post-Takeover episode. NXT could also build on those numbers if some regular viewers forgot they moved to Wednesday night.

AEW Dynamite averaged 775,000 viewers in Q1. If Dynamite experiences a similar increase, their viewership would go from 775,000 to 915,000 (if they increased the same number of viewers) or 953,000 (if they increased the same percentage) without competition from NXT. There’s no way to know whether AEW will grow more or less than NXT.

In the 18-49 demographic, NXT leaped to no. 8 among all cable shows on Tuesday night, tied with TNT’s early evening NBA game (but head in viewership), but well behind the demo number for later NBA game on TNT which drew 0.30.

In the 18-49 male demo, NXT drew a 0.26 rating, up from last week’s 0.24 Takeover rating and well above the 0.17, 0.17, and 0.13 ratings the prior three weeks.

In the younger 18-34 male demo, NXT didn’t get a bump. It drew a 0.11, virtually tied with last week’s 0.10 rating and below the 0.17 from two weeks ago.