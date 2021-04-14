Ivelisse announces departure from AEW, accuses Thunder Rosa of slander behind the scenes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ivelisse announced on Twitter today that she has been “let go” by AEW. In a Tweet, Ivelisse wrote, “History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life.”

A fan responded to her on Twitter and asked her about not selling for Thunder Rosa, Ivelisse claimed that Rosa slandered her behind the scenes. Nope, it was her being unprofessional, she had done the same thing in LU as well, and was unprofessional hurting my tag partner s jaw the next match and slandering my name the entire time at aew,” wrote Ivelisse followed by a thumbs up emoji.