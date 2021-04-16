4/16 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Lindberg’s Alt-Perspective report on post-WrestleMania fallout, Roman’s victory over Edge & Bryan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LINDBERG’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 16, 2021

AT “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

– The show kicked off with a recap of Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge at WrestleMania and Roman’s dominant win.

-Michael Cole welcomed Pat McAfee to the broadcast booth, newest addition to the WWE Broadcast team.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Adam Cole to SmackDown within the year, I call it now!)

-Roman, Jey & Heyman made their way to the ring, with Reign’s cockily holding the belt above his head while pyro blasted through the ThunderDome. They slowly made their way down the ramp, and through the ropes to be met with more pyro once inside the ring. Boo’s were piped in, so loud that you could barely hear Cole & McAfee. A loud and sustained, yet clearly fake “You Suck!” chant blared through the ThunderDome. Roman finally spoke and said it’s no secret that they’ve put a lot of eyes on SmackDown. He told Heyman to tell the new viewers who his opponents were at SmackDown.

Heyman went on to explain exactly who Edge and Bryan were, stacking all of their accomplishments against Reigns. Who beat them in what he called a “handicapped” match at WrestleMania. Reigns said he called his shot and said he was going to win, and he did. That’s when they acknowledge him, the Tribal Chief. He humiliated these hall of famer’s (also acknowledging that Bryan is a future HOF’er, not one just yet) and showed the world why he is the Chief.

Cesaro’s music hit, and the ultimate swiss underdog made his way to step up to the Tribal Chief. A former Heyman guy vs. Heyman’s current guy, face to face stare down until Reign’s and co. retreated up the stage before Cesaro could speak. Cesaro threw down his mic and they never gave him a chance to speak before cutting to Cole & McAfee to recap Cesaro vs. Rollin’s at WrestleMania.

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Yet another fantasic promo by Reigns. Effective, though it didn’t telegraph his next move. Cesaro would make a great next opponent for Reigns, and would make for competitive and compelling stories. McAfee, while a great promo, didn’t impress me on commentary right off the bat. His cadence was a little too raw, and he seemed just a little lost. I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and pass judgement later, as this is his first rodeo as a full time announcer on the brand.)

-Cesaro approached Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville, demanding a non-title match against Roman, Deville said she would talk to Roman and get back to him.

(1) OTIS w/Chad Gable vs. REY MYSTERIO w/ Dominik

-Otis ran Mysterio over to start the match and pummeled him with those meaty fists over and over. He gorilla press slammed Mysterio, and threw him outside. Mysterio rebounded and hangman’d Otis. He climbed to the top rope, but Otis knocked him down causing him to land in the Tree of Woe. Mysterio eventually got the upperhand and hit the standing senton. He went for a springboard crossbody but Otis caught him and slammed him to the mat for two.

Otis climbed to the top for a splash, but Mysterio moved out of the way. Mysterio set Otis up for the 619 and McAfee freaked out as it was his first time seeing it live. Otis caught Rey as he went for the final springboard, and it looked like Otis was about to pin Rey when Rey shifted his weight and pinned Otis for the win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio in 3:14

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Glad to see Rey get a TV win, even if it is over a mid-carder like Otis. I feel like more often than not, Rey is putting a talent over. Win or lose, Rey is a bonafide legend in the business but I’d like to see him kept relatively strong. The stronger he is, the more he’ll be able to put talent over in the future. It may be counterintuitive now to have him go over talent to eventually put them over. But its all in the booking, baby.)

-Paul Heyman was shown backstage talking to Kayla Braxton, inaudible to the TV audience.