FREE PODCAST 4/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC event from Las Vegas, discuss Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, preview UFC 261, more (106 min)

April 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC event from Las Vegas. They talk about the spectacle that was Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. They take a quick survey of Bellator and the PFL before closing the show by previewing UFC 261.

