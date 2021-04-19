MLW announces new TV deal (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After teasing a major announcement throughout the day, MLW announced tonight that it has signed a new television deal with Vice TV. The company revealed the news via a video on social media. The will debut on the network later this Spring.

Currently, MLW airs their weekly show, Fusion, on their YouTube channel on Wednesday nights. The company went on hiatus at the start of the pandemic, but returned to action in October of 2020.

Heydorn’s Analysis: MLW has turned in a sneaky good product since they returned from hiatus near the end of last year. This deal confirms two things. First, MLW is a product that is marketable and that people want to watch. Second, pro wrestling continues to be a commodity with value for television companies looking for content.

CATCH-UP: Jim Ross talks CM Punk, wants him back in pro wrestling