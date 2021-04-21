4/20 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Powerhouse Hobbs, Janela, Diamante, Varsity Blondes, Billy Gunn, Dante Martin, SCU, Butcher & The Blade

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

APRIL 20, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary Team: Excalibur and Taz

Guest Commentator: Ricky Starks

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-We start with a Darby Allin promo on Jungle Boy, saying he wants him to show up and fight on Wednesday. Darby doesn’t want him to show up with a smile on his face, he wants him to turn the switch and fight. I’m really looking forward to that match tomorrow night.

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show, letting us know Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action tonight ahead of his showdown with Christian Cage on Dynamite..

(1) JOEY JANELA (w/Sonny Kiss) vs. WILL ALLDAY

Ricky Starks has joined the desk to open the show. Janela had a really fun match on Elevation a few weeks ago against Chandler Hopkins, so let’s see if he can do the same with Allday, who I enjoyed for the little time I got to see him in his tag match last week. Both men take turns working arm bars to start before Allday nails a pop up hurricanrana, but immediately runs into a boot in the corner and snap German by Janela. Commentary talks about Allday’s hair, they mention armadillos and Excalibur talks about how armadillos are in the southeast as well as the southwest, which Taz says “file that under who gives a rats ass”. Allday nailed a Tope Suicida, tossed Janela back inside, but missed the senton atomico follow up. Starks demands documentation on who created the name senton atomic. Allday mounts a comeback and hits a swinging fireman’s carry facebuster, but Janela fought back turning Allday inside out with a lariat. Allday fought off a brainbuster and connected with one of his own, as both men take turns hitting superkicks until Joey hit a low German suplex into the corner for 2. Janela went up top, but Allday cut him off with a corner hurricanrana, then a flying forearm. Allday looked to have connected with a moonsault, but I think Janela caught him with a Cutter in mid air before hitting a snap Death Valley Driver for the 3.

WINNER: Joey Janela in 6:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: Fun little match to kick off Dark this week as Allday looked impressive in his effort. The finish with the moonsault/cutter counter confused the commentators as it wasn’t really all that clear what the counter was from Janela, but upon the replay, it was a cutter. Hopefully we see more from Allday on these shows, as this was another week where Janela gave his opponent a lot of offense and it resulted in a fun opener.)

(2) SCU vs. JOHN SKYLER & RYZIN

Back & forth groundwork from Kaz & Skyler before they just start punching & chopping one another as Kaz stares down Ryzin. Quick German connected from Kazarian as Daniels tags in and snap suplexes Skyler down for 2. Skyler hit a clothesline, tagged his partner, who quickly ran into a Daniels exploder suplex. SCU take turns double teaming Ryzin before I think they were going to do a double team back suplex, but Daniels didn’t get there in time, so Kaz just hit a standard back suplex. Ryzin fought back and hit Kaz flush with a leg lariat as Skyler tags in and keeps Kaz grounded. Taz is making sound effects and Excalibur calls him Michael Winslow, which is a solid reference. Skyler hit a flipping Samoan Drop before Ryzin tags back in, nailed a corner clothesline, but missed a splash, allowing Kaz to hit a clothesline and get the tag to Daniels, who cleans house. STO on Skyler, back drop on Ryzin, bulldog/clothesline combo on both men as SCU hit a double hip toss combo on Ryzin for 2. High/Low on Skyler as SCU finishes with the Best Meltzer Ever for the victory.

WINNERS: SCU in 7:00.

(Howard Analysis: It feels like Kaz & Daniels have wrestled every combo of enhancement guys at this point. I’ve been a fan of SCU for years, I’m happy they’re going to get a tag title shot down the line, but at some point, I wish they’d wrestle more established teams. Also, I don’t think it should take seven minutes to dispatch of an enhancement team.)

(3) BIG SWOLE & KILYNN KING (w/Red Velvet) vs. ASHLEY & STEFF MK

This is the debut for the Knokx Pro Academy & Rikishi trained MK Twins, Ashley & Steff. Swole & Steff start us off as Steff hits a shoulder block, but Swole kips up and arm drags Steff down and sent to her corner. King tags as Swole trips up Steff and King nails a shotgun dropkick for 1. Ashley tags in, but eats a corner uppercut & then back elbows as King nails a running diving uppercut for 2. Ashley got in some shots, King tried a sunset flip, but rolled into the ropes, allowing Steff to attack and put the Twins in control. Taz reveals to Ricky that the Tazmaniac had dreads early in his career and Starks was shocked. The MK Twins keep King isolated as Steff missed a flying corner hip attack, allowing King to hit an enzugiri, tag to Swole, who nailed a cutter on Ashley, then a pump kick on Steff. Corner bulldog/dropkick combo by Swole got a 2 as King jumps in to dispatch Steff. Swole connected with a headbutt, but Ashley no sold due to the Samoan background, turned around into a King high kick, then roaring elbow from Swole to get the 3 count.

WINNERS: Big Swole & KiLynn King in 5:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: I liked the finish of Swole foolishly trying a headbutt on a Samoan, but aside from that, this was a little rough in the early going. Over time I’m sure The MK Twins will get better, as Swole & King continue to be impressive in tag action. Ultimately I’d like to see them wrestle toughter competition too.)

-We get a Ricky Starks promo walking into a bar, having a beer about how he is better than Hangman Page. It’s time for someone else to have a chance, time for Hangman to step aside; he said he’ll be Page’s huckleberry.

(4) THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE (w/H.F.O.) vs. BRICK ALDRIDGE & COLE KARTER

Butcher & Blade take turns just beating the stuffing out of poor Cole Karter in the opening minutes, throwing him to the floor to get beat up by Private Party & Bunny. Back inside, Blade nailed a swinging neckbreaker as Butcher ran into a back elbow in the corner, allowing Aldridge to tag in and take the fight to Butcher, didn’t see the Blade blind tag as they quickly dispatch of Brick with the Drag the Lake for the win.

WINNERS: The Butcher & The Blade in 4:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: Dominant win for the Hardy Family Offices. 3 minutes of this match were Butcher & Blade beating up Karter, only the last 30 seconds were Brick tagging in and taking the pin pretty much.)

-Backstage Ryan Nemeth is with Cezar Bononi & JD Drake. He gives Drake a snazzy new shirt, a floral shirt & short combo, which Drake says to Cezar that he could pull that off. Nemeth then gives him something from the Marky Mark collection. Drake is insulted Cezar doesn’t think he could be sexy. He takes the clothes and walks off, saying he can be sexy. Alright then.

(5) SONNY KISS vs. JAKE MANNING

Another week, another Man Scout sighting! Right at the bell, Manning gets a shot to the midsection, but poses too long, allowing Sonny to hit a snap head scissors, then another out of the corner. Corkscrew enzugiri connects, as Sonny hit a sit out Stunner while doing the splits for the quick 3.

WINNER: Sonny Kiss in under 1:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: Poor Man Scout, that certainly wasn’t in the Boy Scout rule book. Post match, Sonny Kiss cut a promo saying he was here to kick ass, saying he’s earned the right to call himself All Elite, the games are over, he is The Concrete Rose. I assume this means Sonny gets to be in more singles matches and not just tag matches with Janela, which is a good thing, especially if the Janela team isn’t going anywhere.)

(6) EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON & 10 (w/-1) vs. JAY LYON & MIDAS BLACK & KEN BROADWAY

Preston Vance is joining Uno & Stu for Dark Order Trio duty this week. Excalibur wants this team to gain 4 pounds, as they weigh in at 662 pounds, which Taz & Starks doesn’t get at first, but they did eventually. Uno & Lyon start as Lyon has that steak in his mouth that he starts every match with (because he’s a Lion, get it) as Uno hit an atomic drop, rips the steak from Lyon’s mouth as he quickly gathers it and tags Broadway, who poses instead of locking up, which resulted in Uno & Stu taking turns kicking him in the head, so, don’t pose too early, Ken. Release overhead belly to belly, as Black gets the tag and they all triple team him to the delight of -1 on the outside. Stalling vertical suplex by 10 for a 10 count, as Broadway tags in, boots 10 in the face and just throws money at the big man. 10 takes the fight to Broadway as both Bryce Remsberg & -1 are both pocketing the money as 10 nailed Broadway with a spinebuster, then Dark Order hit a combo of moves on Midas Black before finishing off Broadway with Fatality for the 3.

WINNERS: Dark Order in 5 minutes

(Howard’s Analysis: Another week of dominant six man tag action from Dark Order as -1 made some money off this match and it’s not from shaking down Excalibur like usual.)

(7) BILLY GUNN (w/Austin & Colten) vs. ANDREW PALACE

This is the first singles match for Billy Gunn (who has his last name again, he’s not just Billy like usual) since August of last year when he beat Alan “5” Angels. At first I was really skeptical that Billy was getting a singles match on Dark, but this match was announced before the QT match on Dynamite tomorrow, so it makes sense now. Billy has a shiner on the eye from QT last night, as he chucked Palace to the floor early; slamming him into the guardrail, telling the camera that Palace is paying for his black eye. Back inside, Palace fought back with a series of strikes, but ran into a tilt a whirl side slam before Billy hit the Fame-Asser for 3.

WINNER: Billy Gunn in 2:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick win for Father Gunn, who cut a promo on QT Marshall ahead of their match tomorrow, saying on Dynamite, there’s no place for him to hide.)

(8) DANTE MARTIN vs. FUEGO DEL SOL

For a guy who is 0-16 in his AEW career, Fuego still gets his own entrance, I guess that’s because he’s Mobile, Alabama’s favorite luchador. Chain wrestling in the early going as Dante hooks a cravat; Fuego flips out, gets swept by Martin, Fuego pops up and hits a stiff kick to the face to 2. Fuego (who Taz thinks looks good for being 47 years old, according to his sources), gets some forearms, jawbreaker, then diving spear in the corner, but Martin turns him inside out with a lariat, dropkick & hurricanrana. Spinning kneebar into a single leg crab by Martin, but Fuego was too close to the ropes. In the corner, Martin leaps from the mat to the top rope, but Fuego crotches him and hits a double stomp off the top, then a Coast to Coast dropkick for a super close 2 count. Fuego looks for the Tornado DDT, fails, as Martin nailed a heel kick to the jaw, as the Top Flight member springs to the top, hits the 450 for the 3 count.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 5:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: They crammed so much into five minutes and it was really fun. I’m happy they’re giving Martin some singles wins while his tag partner is on the shelf; he’s been looking awfully impressive during this time. This has been the best match on the show so far.)

(9) DIAMANTE vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Shotgun dropkick right at the bell by Diamante, who just puts the boots to Aminata in the corner, as Diamante connected with brutal chops to follow. Aminata makes Diamante pay with a snapmare & kick to the back before both ladies trade uppercuts, as Diamante connects with 3 Amigas for a near fall. We go back to the slugfest of forearms until Aminata hits a superkick, misses a follow up big boot, which Diamante counters into a wheelbarrow stunner, then a corner dropkick, but only manages 2. Surprise cradle by Aminata, but Dimanate fights back with a snap German, short arm clothesline, another one, then a single arm straightjacket with a leg scissors for the submission win.

WINNER: Diamante in 3 minutes

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick but hard hitting win for Diamante, who gets back on the winning track after that loss to Thunder Rosa. Credit to Queen Aminata in this one, she got her mouth busted open & kept fighting back.)

(10) VARSITY BLONDS (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. HAYDEN BACKLUND & KIT SACKETT

Backlund & Sackett only lasted about 2 minutes with Best Friends last night on Elevation, let’s see if they last longer with the Blonds here. Quick tags by The Blonds early, taking control of Backlund, who rakes at the face of Griff, tags his partner, who suffered the same fate as Backlund, being arm dragged down as The Blonds double team him, then double team Backlund with a neckbreaker/leg drop combo. Backlund grabs the flowing locks on Pillman to allow Sackett to nail a flapjack as Backlund tries the Cross Face Chicken Wing, but Pillman fights free with a neckbreaker, getting the hot tag to Griff, who takes the fight to Sackett, who also tagged in. Big time corner splash, Cradle Shock, but Backlund breaks it up with the Chicken Wing, starts going a little nuts like Bob Backlund, but Griff gets free, dispatches him, hits a roaring elbow on Sackett. Pillman tags in and The Blonds hit a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo for the victory.

WINNERS: Varsity Blonds in 5:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: The Blonds need to take their time making their entrance as we don’t hear enough of that sweet hair band theme song. Shout out to Hayden Backlund for briefly channeling Bob’s crazy mannerisms trying that chicken wing, but sadly he ultimately failed. Eventually he’ll lock it in, not this week.)

(11) MAX CASTER (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. ALAN “5” ANGELS (w/10)

Go out of your way to watch the interview Paul Wight did with The Acclaimed last night on Elevation. It really did a good job of telling both Caster & Bowens backgrounds. Caster also roasted Angels in his pre-match rap insulting his fetish of getting beat up by his friends, saying 5 is the sub and 10 is the dom. Caster remains hilariously awesome. Caster used his size in the early going, but 5 chopped (or in this case, kicked) him down to size. Misdirection spot by 5 ended in a leg sweep for a one count. Angels stays in control, goes for This Is Going to Suck, but Bowens runs distraction to allow his partner to bail outside. Angels nails a somersault senton off the apron on Caster, heads back in, tries a moonsault off the second rope, but Caster gets the knees up. Kitchen sink turns 5 inside out as he followed with a nice back suplex for 2. Angels mounts his comeback with left hands, but Caster picks the ankle & boots 5 in the face. Angels fights back with a step up enzugiri, more forearms and running kick to the face. This Is Going to Suck connects as Angels hits the standing Sliced Bread for a close 2 count. Angels missed the Frog Splash, but landed on his feet, rolled through and hit a moonsault off the second for another close near fall. Angels looked for the Wing Snapper, as Caster mule kicked him (in the yam bag, Taz thinks) as Bowens throws the boom box in, but the ref gets it away from Angels, allowing Caster to grab the chain. Angels avoids the first shot, hits a high kick, but during the kick out, Caster pops Angels with the chain unbeknownst to the ref as he covered the unconscious Angels for the 3.

WINNER: Max Caster in 8:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: Really fun match, but the ending hampered it for me. This is how Caster wins all his matches it feels. The boom box fake out, then the chain shot for the win. I enjoy the whole match, like the limited interference then the end is nothing but that, which took me out of it. Regardless, Caster remains a top highlight of this show, no matter what the finish might be.)

(12) POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Hook) vs. BARON BLACK

Last time that Baron was on Dark, he had an absolute battle with JD Drake where he busted Drake’s chest open with chops. These two are slugging it out right out the gate as Hobbs steamrolls Baron, lights him up in the corner with shots, nailing a huge Bradley Beal. Baron Black mounts the comeback with shots, which Hobbs no sells, planting Baron with a spinebuster. The straps come down as Hobbs nails a vicious sit out reverse DDT for what could’ve been the finish, but he pulled Baron up and hit Town Business for the win.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 2:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: Sadly this wasn’t the hard hitting brawl I had hoped for, but I understand, Hobbs needed to mow down his opponent heading into the Christian match on Dynamite. Hopefully we get this match again down the line and Baron can get in more offense. I really want Baron Black to get his first win sometime soon, he’s long overdue.)

(13) PAC (w/Death Triangle) vs. DEAN ALEXANDER

PAC just storms the ring and brutalizes Alexander with forearms and stomps in the corner to start the match as PAC quickly applies the Brutalizer to end this immediately.

WINNER: Pac in under 1:00.

(Howard’s Analysis: Pissed off PAC rules, which, he’s always pissed off, so I’ll rephrase, PAC rules! I have no idea why the Hobbs match couldn’t have ended this show, but I guess PAC is the bigger name, so his squash match took the honors.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Pretty much another standard edition of Dark with mostly squashes and a few matches actually went over 4 minutes this week. Match of the Night honors go to Dante Martin vs Fuego, for the 5 minutes they had, they made the most of it. I also dug the Caster/Angels match until the finish, aside from that, I’m glad they got 8 minutes. Once Bowens is healthy, The Acclaimed have plenty of Dark Order guys to work with for sure.