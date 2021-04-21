Raw rating Monday night drops compared to Raw After Mania episode last week, AEW Dynamite demographic comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Apr. 19 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew a 1.36 rating, above the ten-week rolling average headed into this week of 1.31, but down from last week’s post-WrestleMania episode, which drew a 1.50 rating.

The first hour drew 2.017 million viewers. It dropped to 1.981 million viewers in the second hour and again to 1.724 in the third hour. The first-to-third hour dropoff for the show headlined by Charlotte vs. Asuka was 293,000, worse than the 2021 average dropoff of 191,000. It started higher than average, and ended slightly lower than average. The average third hour viewership in 2021 is 1.752 million, so it was down 27,000 viewers from average. It was only the fifth show this year that drew more than 2 million first hour viewers, though.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.61 rating, down from last week’s 0.68 rating. Last week’s Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating in that demo.

In the 18-49 male demographic, Raw drew an 0.77 rating. Last week’s Dynamite drew a 0.55 rating in that demo.

And in the male 18-34 demographic, Raw drew a 0.42 rating. Last week’s Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating in that demo.

Raw’s three hours finished in the top three places in the cable rankings on Monday night in the 18-49 demographic.

Overall, Raw’s lowest hour drew 505,000 more viewers than Dynamite, or 41 percent more viewers in total.