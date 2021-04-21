VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1718 (April 21, 2021): Keller’s cover story on AEW’s viewership surge, Parks column on WWE releases, Fann on significance of Belair-Sasha main event, TV reports, Newswire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on AEW’s viewership surge… Greg Parks column on WWE releases and what could be next for each of them… Rich Fann on significance of the Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair main event at WrestleMania… TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NXT, and Impact Wrestling featuring the Kenny Omega-Rich Swann press conference… Torch Newswire… More…

