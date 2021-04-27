FREE PODCAST 4/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: Orton agrees to team with Riddle, Tomatoes, Sonya reinstates Charlotte, Braun vs. Drew, live callers, emails (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and the ramifications for the Backlash WWE Title match, Charlotte’s reinstatement and Sonya Deville making it happen, Randy Orton warming to the idea of teaming with Riddle, Alexa Bliss’s character, Adnan Virk, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo, Nia Jax’s slip ‘n’ slide, and more.

