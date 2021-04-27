VIP AUDIO 4/26 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Charlotte reinstated, Braun added to Backlash, Orton agrees to team with Riddle, Alexa, Virk, Humberto, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and the ramifications for the Backlash WWE Title match, Charlotte’s reinstatement and Sonya Deville making it happen, Randy Orton warming to the idea of teaming with Riddle, Alexa Bliss’s character, Adnan Virk, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo, Nia Jax’s slip ‘n’ slide, and more.

