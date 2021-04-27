4/26 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Chucky T vs. Rey Fenix, Sky & Page vs. Dark Order, Janela vs. Sydal, plus Statlander, Comoroto, Cassidy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

APRIL 26, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed us to the seventh episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

(1) CHUCK TAYLOR (w/Trent?) vs. REY FENIX (w/Penta El Zero Miedo)

Fenix and Taylor locked up early, with Taylor getting knocked to the mat. Taylor turned things around quickly, locking Fenix into a pretzel submission. The two continued some mat work, then faced off in the middle of the ring. Taylor took Fenix down with an arm drag. Fenix caught Taylor’s leg and turned it into a modified springboard backbreaker. Fenix landed a perfect dropkick, then rolled outside for a second to size up Trent. Back inside, Fenix went for a moonsault German suplex, but Taylor reversed into a German suplex of his own. Taylor landed a Phoenix splash for a close two count. Fenix reversed a charge in by Taylor in the corner, then nailed him with a cutter for a two count. Fenix questioned the ref, as he thought it was a three count. Fenix hit Taylor with a stiff shot, but Taylor nailed him with a solo Soul Food, then a piledriver for another close two count. Alex Abrahantes came out to the stage with a mic, which distracted Taylor. Orange Cassidy came out as well. Trent and Penta hit the stage for a brief melee. Inside the ring, Fenix took advantage of the distraction and got the pin on Taylor.

WINNER: Rey Fenix in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A surprisingly ‘eh’ match in my opinion, as both men seemed to spend most of the match setting up one another’s moves. The distraction ending was not my favorite, but it gave a reason for Taylor to take the otherwise clean loss.)

(2) RYAN NEMETH (w/JD Drake & Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) vs. RYZIN

JD Drake distracted Ryzin early on, allowing Nemeth to take the advantage. Nemeth worked Ryzin’s arm, playing to the crowd in the process. Ryzin hit Nemeth with a clothesline in the corner, then hit a scoop slam. Ryzin went to the top but Avalon tried to pull him down. Ryzin was able to swat Avalon away but Nemeth got his knees up on Ryzin as he went for a swanton. Nemeth hit a neck breaker for the win.

WINNER: Ryan Nemeth in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Another just fine match, with nothing much to write home about.)

(3) DEAN ALEXANDER vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

Cassidy gave up a significant size advantage to Alexander in this one. With hands in his pockets, Cassidy evaded Alexander’s clotheslines and hit him with an Orange Punch for a quick win.

WINNERS: Orange Cassidy in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Well, it was another quick squash match for Cassidy this week, but it continues his undefeated streak in 2021. Two weeks in a row, he failed to break sweat.)

– Nemeth, Avalon, and Bononi were backstage with JD Drake, who was dressed in a fancy shirt. He seemed to enjoy it, and noted they were all headed out to the club.

(4) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. LIAM GRAY & ADRIAN ALANIS

Bowens, back in the ring after his injury, started things off against Gray. Gray nailed Bowens with an impressive dropkick, but that only seemed to tick Bowens off. Caster tagged in, and The Acclaimed double-teamed Gray. Caster took it to Gray, laying in a few stiff shots. The Acclaimed made quick tags, keeping Gray cut off from his side of the ring. Gray finally broke free from Caster and hit a modified fisherman’s suplex. Alanis tagged in and hit Caster with a spinebuster but was met with a boot by Bowens. Alanis was met with a discus right hand by Bowens after tagging in Gray. Caster came off the top with his patented elbow for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A nice win by The Acclaimed. It’s also good to see Bowens back in action. I have been a critic of Caster the past few weeks, but he did look extra intense in this one, which I think he has been missing a bit.)

– Reynolds and 5 were backstage preparing for their match. Reynolds said 5 was no John Silver, but he would do just fine. 5 broke into a few John Silver impressions before the two told Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky they’d lose later tonight.

(5) NICK COMOROTO (w/The Factory) vs. VSK

The Factory got QT’s stairs ready so he could watch the match on the ramp. VSK nailed Comoroto right from the jump, but Comoroto caught him the second time and slammed VSK down hard to the mat. VSK caught Comoroto with a boot and a dropkick but was met by a vicious clothesline. Comoroto called for the end, then pressed VSK into a powerslam for the win.

WINNER: Nick Comoroto in 2:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Comoroto looked like a monster here. An impressive victory for my fellow Rowan University alum.)

– After the match, QT Marshall called for Comoroto to slam VSK again, and he gladly obliged.

– The AEW Rising Star feature on Legit Leyla Hirsch was next. Hirsch spoke about her family and background growing up in Russia. She said she excelled at sports, which gave her passion and the mindset to accomplish something. At 14, Hirsch discovered pro wrestling. Hirsch said her mom helped guide her into amateur wrestling. She said while wrestling was brutal, she was able to get a scholarship. She finally made it into pro wrestling, saying she sees herself as the person to beat. She spoke about her time in Stardom, which was cut short due to the pandemic, but ended up leading her to AEW. Hirsch ended it saying if people keep underestimating her size, they’ll find out why she is “legit.”

(6) LEGIT LEYLA HIRSCH & RYO MIZUNAMI vs. AMBER NOVA & DIAMANTÉ

Hirsch and Nova kicked things off, with Hirsch hitting the mat right from the get-go. Mizunami tagged in, and threw Nova into the corner, allowing Diamante to tag in. Mizunami and Diamante locked up, and Diamante raked Mizunami’s eyes as they separated. Mizunami charged Diamante to the mat, then tagged Hirsch back in. All four women hit the ring, with Nova and Diamante getting the upper hand. Hirsch threw Nova across the ring. Mizunami was back in, but Nova and Diamante tried double teaming her. It didn’t work. Mizunami laid in her patented series of chops to Nova in the corner. Hirsch tagged back in, and with the help of Mizunami, leapt off the top rope right onto Nova. Hirsch locked Nova in an arm breaker for the quick tap out.

WINNERS: Leyla Hirsch & Ryo Mizunami in 5:30

– After the match, Diamante attacked Hirsch and Diamante, threatening them in the process. Looks like it’ll be Diamante vs. Mizunami next week

(Moynahan’s Take: Another good match, and a great feature on Layla Hirsch. These should be airing on Dynamite.)

– Page and Sky were backstage with Dasha, discussing what the name of their tag team should be. Each one wanted the other’s name to be first. Dasha tried bringing up their match with the Dark Order later tonight, but Sky and Page basically said they would be no issue for them.

(7) TESHA PRICE vs. KRIS STATLANDER (w/Best Friends)

Statlander took Price to the mat, then rolled over and tried to “boop” her nose, which Price did not like one bit. Statlander nailed Price with a huge powerslam, then followed it up with a suplex into the bottom turnbuckle. Statlander picked Price up for the Big Bang Theory and got the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 2:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Another quick match, but it made Statlander look strong as she climbs back into the Women’s rankings after a long hiatus.)

(8) SCORPIO SKY & ETHAN PAGE vs. ALEX REYNOLDS & ALAN “5” ANGELS (w/The Dark Order)

Sky played to the crowd a bit before locking up with Reynolds. Sky took Reynolds down, then stepped on his back. Reynolds took Sky down with an impressive roll-over and a deep arm drag. Page tagged in but was met with a stiff right from Reynolds. 5 tagged in and landed a standing splash onto Page. Sky ran in but was thrown into the middle rope. 5 followed up with a splash against the back of Sky. Sky rolled out, leaving 5 alone with Page. 5 hit a dropkick right to the chops of Page. Sky helped Page from the apron, allowing him to regroup and take 5 down with a shoulder tackle. Page slammed 5 down hard to the mat, then tagged in Sky, who hit 5 with a stiff backbreaker. Page went for the Ego’s Edge, but 5 reversed and took Page down. 5 fought off Sky, then finally made the hot tag to Reynolds. Reynolds came in on fire, taking out Sky from the apron, then nailing Page with a spinning elbow. Reynolds hit a tope suicida to the outside onto Sky. Inside, Reynolds hit a spinning neck breaker on Page for a near three count. Reynolds and 5 double-teamed Page for a close two count. All four men hit the ring. Sky threw Reynolds to the outside, then nailed 5 from the back. Page picked up 5 for the Ego’s Edge, but 5 blocked it again. 5 went for the Wing Snapper but Page evaded it. Page hit the Ego’s Edge for the win.

WINNERS: Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was a very good and fast-paced tag team match. Sky and Page continue to work well together and are now 4-0 since teaming up.)

(9) BIG SWOLE & RED VELVET vs. NYLA ROSE & MADI WRENKOWSKI (w/Vickie Guerrero)

Vickie came to the ring first and kicked Justin Roberts out. She then introduced Rose and Wrenkowski to the ring, seemingly dismissing Wrenkowski in the process. Velvet came out swinging and took it right to Rose. Swole tagged in, and laid in a few kicks to Rose’s legs, then nailed her with an enziguri. Rose forced Wrenkowski into the ring by literally throwing her. Swole took her down, then nailed her in the back with a kick. Swole followed up with a European uppercut to Wrenkowski’s shoulder blades. Velvet tagged in and kept Wrenkowski in the corner as she nailed her with a few shots. Wrenkowski fought back, picking Velvet up on her shoulders, then slamming her to the mat. Rose came in and hit her own partner with a sit-down powerbomb. Velvet covered Wrenkowski for the win.

WINNERS: Big Swole & Red Velvet in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Well, Rose and Guerrero didn’t seem too happy with Wrenkowski from the jump, leading to the double-cross and eventual loss. Swole and Velvet looked good here.)

– A commercial for “Outside the Ring” w/ Lexy Nair aired

(10) JOEY JANELA (w/Sonny Kiss) vs. MATT SYDAL (w/Mike Sydal)

Sydal locked in an arm bar, but Janela was able to maneuver his way out and lock in one of his own. The two continued to work the mat early on, which ended in a face-off. Sydal took Janela down with a drop toehold, then locked in a submission. Janela was able to break it by reaching the ropes. Sydal rolled Janela into another arm and leg submission, but again, Janela was able to reach the ropes. Janela reversed a whip into the corner and hit a back suplex for a close two. Sydal tripped Janela’s legs, then hit a standing corkscrew moonsault for a two count. Janela hit a brain buster while both men stood on the apron. Janela had a chin lock synched in, but Sydal fought his way out. Janela slammed him right back down to the mat to maintain the advantage. Sydal fired back, landing a series of kicks to Janela. Janela charged back but was thrown into the turnbuckle. Sydal came off the top with a double knee takedown to Janela, ending in a close two count. Both men went down after a double clothesline. They found their way back to their feet and traded chops back and forth. Sydal hit a knee but Janela came right back with a clothesline. Sydal countered Janela into a hurricanrana. Janela caught Sydal into a DVD for another close pinfall. Janela went to the top for the elbow, but Sydal got his knees up. Sydal hit the Lightning Spiral for the win.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This one started off a bit slow but really picked up toward the middle, to finish off strong for most likely the match of the night.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There wasn’t too much that stood out to me this week, but even with that said, tonight’s edition of Dark: Elevation moved along at a nice, smooth pace. I wasn’t expecting to say this after the first few minutes into the match, but the main event between Janela and Sydal really picked up, earning it this week’s Match of the Week honors. The Future Star segment with Layla Hirsch was also a highlight of the night and is something that I’d love to see featured more regularly on Dynamite when it makes sense to do so. Until next week, stay safe everyone!