ROH News: first episode of Women’s Division Wednesday released, Maria set to announce ROH Women’s Title Tournament field in coming weeks, Leonard set to guest on ROH Strong podcast

-ROH announced that women’s wrestling has returned to ROH yesterday. Every Wednesday, a new episode based around the division will be released on what is being called Women’s Division Wednesday. The first episode can be seen here

-Kevin Eck announced in his Eck Files that Maria Kanellis-Bennett will announce a new woman for ROH Women’s Title Tournament each week on YouTube following Women’s Division Wednesday. The first woman in the tournament will be revealed by Kanellis-Bennett next week after Women’s Division Wednesday airs on ROH’s YouTube channel.

-Eck also revealed that former ROH commentator Lenny Leonard will be his guest on the ROH Strong podcast next week. Eck wrote that Leonard will be talking about his return to ROH in the near future and more on the podcast.