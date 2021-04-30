Impact news: Omega’s next match announced for Under Siege, qualifying matches for Impact title eliminator announced, NJPW’s ELP set for Impact debut, Rebellion projecting to do strong PPV numbers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-AEW and Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega’s next match will take place at Under Siege on May 15 on Impact Plus. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers will team to face FinJuice & Eddie Edwards.

The angle for the match was set up during the main event of Impact last night, which saw Omega and The Good Brothers attack Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards during their match. Edwards and Callihan were facing off for a chance to compete in a number 1 contender qualifier at Under Siege. FinJuice tried to make the save, but they could not overcome the numbers game.

The next challenge to Omega will be decided in a six-way eliminator match at Under Siege as well.

On Thursday, Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann would not get a rematch. He then announced a six-way elimination match for Under Siege that would be filled by a series of qualifying matches on Impact in the coming weeks.

-Impact featured three qualifying matches for the six-way eliminator match at Under Siege with the winner going on to challenge Omega for the Impact World Championship.

The first three qualifiers saw Chris Bey and Matt Cardona advance to Under Siege. Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards ended up going to a no-contest due to outside interference. Three more qualifying matches have been announced for next week.

The next three qualifying matches are Moose vs. James Storm, Rhino vs. Chris Sabin, and Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel. Impact has not announced how they are going to handle the result of the Edwards vs. Callihan qualifying match yet.

-The working relationship between New Japan and Impact continues to unfold. Last night on Impact, New Japan Bullet Club member ELP was announced for Impact next week.

-Impact’s Rebellion PPV, which was headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann, is trending towards being one of Impact’s most successful PPV in years according to early projections.

The streaming numbers at the beginning of the PPV were the largest in company history beating the total number of PPV buys for any Impact event since Anthem acquired a majority share from Dixie Carter’s group in Jan. 2017. More information on the number of buys will be available in the coming weeks once final numbers come in from PPV providers. More info is expected in the weeks to come as final numbers come in from those PPV providers.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer first reported the news about Impact’s strong numbers for Rebellion.