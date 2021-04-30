VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Author of the new book “Way of the Blade,” Phil Schneider, joins to talk some of the matches that inspired the project (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Phil Schneider to discuss his new book “Way of the Blade” and some of the matches that inspired it. Longtime internet wrestling fans will know Phil as a founder of the Death Valley Driver Video Review (DVDVR) and the message board where Tony Khan started causing trouble back in the day! Alan and Phil talk the glory years of the wrestling boards, Schneider Comps, and more. The main focus of the show is a look at four fantastic wrestling matches featuring the likes of Genichiro Tenryu, Shinya Hashimoto, Dustin Rhodes, Hirooki Goto, and the diabolical Dr. Adolf Kaiser! Check it out.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO