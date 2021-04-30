FREE PODCAST 4/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-1-16) WWE Payback Post-Show including Reigns vs. Styles, Jericho vs. Ambrose, Charlotte vs. Natalya, KO vs. Sami, Miz vs. Cesaro (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 1, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the Payback PPV Post-Game Show with live calls and emails breaking down a claimed “New Era” for WWE with Roman Reigns vs. A.J. Styles in the main event, plus Chris Jericho vs. Dean Ambrose, Charlotte vs. Natalya, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Miz vs. Cesaro, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO