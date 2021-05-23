SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Tokyo Sports reported the news and indicated that Okada was one of nine stars that tested positive following initial positive tests in the company on May 4. Okada missed Wrestling Dontaku night two after being pulled due to close proximity to the positive tests.

The report suggests that Okada received negative test results, but eventually tested positive once he ended up with a fever. The report indicates that he is feeling better now, but that a timetable for a return has not been solidified.

CATCH-UP: RADICAN’S New Japan Big Match Spotlight: NEVER Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahshi vs. Jay White from Wrestling Dontaku 2021: Night 1