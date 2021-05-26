Will Ospreay updates injury status, says things don’t look good

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay took to Twitter on Wednesday night to provide an update on his health. The report didn’t offer a positive prognosis.

In a tweet, Ospreay said that he’s being referred for an MRI on his lower back because there is concern he has the same injury there as he has in his neck. Ospreay went on to say that things weren’t looking good, but that he was determined to return this year.

Had my physio pop over the house today & after further digging I’m now being referred for another MRI on my lower back as well for fears I may have the same issue in my neck. Things ain’t looking good, but I’m determined to comeback this year Thanks for all the support. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 26, 2021

Ospreay beat Kota Ibushi to become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Sakura Genesis. On May 20, he vacated the title after suffering a neck injury in a match with Shingo Takagi at night two of Wrestling Dontaku on May 4. There is no official timetable on Ospreay’s return. Plans to crown a new champion have not been revealed by New Japan Pro Wrestling at this time.

