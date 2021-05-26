News Ticker

Will Ospreay updates injury status, says things don’t look good

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 26, 2021

Will Ospreay celebrating New Japan Cup win
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay took to Twitter on Wednesday night to provide an update on his health. The report didn’t offer a positive prognosis.

In a tweet, Ospreay said that he’s being referred for an MRI on his lower back because there is concern he has the same injury there as he has in his neck. Ospreay went on to say that things weren’t looking good, but that he was determined to return this year.

Ospreay beat Kota Ibushi to become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Sakura Genesis. On May 20, he vacated the title after suffering a neck injury in a match with Shingo Takagi at night two of Wrestling Dontaku on May 4. There is no official timetable on Ospreay’s return. Plans to crown a new champion have not been revealed by New Japan Pro Wrestling at this time.

CATCH-UP: Kazuchika Okada reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021